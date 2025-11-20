More fog and drizzle before widespread rain returns

It's another dreary start to the day and clouds will once again dominate the sky.

Thursday morning starts with temperatures in the mid 40s. The sky is overcast and you'll notice some drizzle and mist as you drive into work. By noon, it's still cloudy as temperatures slowly warm to around 50 degrees. Eventually, we'll top out around 55. And yes, the clouds will still be here. Moisture is building down to our southwest today and this may result in some isolated showers in our southern locations later this afternoon, but it won't last too long.

The sky stays cloudy overnight as temperatures hold steady around 50 degrees.

The story Friday is all about rain. Showers will move in from 7 to 9 a.m. After that, widespread showers will continue for the rest of the morning. Spotty showers then continue for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will improve to 58 degrees and winds will come in lightly from the south.

Showers exit early Saturday morning and then clouds start to decrease. We'll finally see some rays of sunshine for Saturday afternoon as temperatures come in around 54 degrees.

Sunday's forecast looks fantastic with highs in the upper 50s and a mostly sunny sky.

For those traveling next week, Tuesday is going to be our rainiest day for travel, so take that into consideration if you are leaving town or just running errands locally. But we won't see any accumulating snow or icy concerns prior to the holiday.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast, drizzle

Patchy fog

Low: 44

THURSDAY

Cloudy again

Mist and drizzle at times

High: 55

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy sky, steady temp

Isolated showers

Low: 50

FRIDAY

Rain likely

Overcast

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers continue

Cloudy

Low: 42

