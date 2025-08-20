More clouds and less heat in Wednesday's forecast

Clouds will make a bit more of a statement today, and this, coupled with north winds, will keep temperatures out of the upper 80s.

The sky is mostly cloudy this morning, and all rain has ended. Temperatures are in the low 70s. We'll stay mostly cloudy through the early afternoon, and then you should start to see a bit more blue in the sky. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. It will still be humid, but at least it won't be as hot. Winds will be coming in from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy again. The low drops to 65.

Thursday can be called a repeat! The sky will be mostly cloudy again, with highs in the low 80s.

Sunshine is back for Friday's forecast. We'll warm back to 87, and yes, it's still humid.

The big break in heat and humidity comes on Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 80s, and dew points will be dropping throughout the day as a cold front passes. This opens the door to highs in the mid to upper 70s next week!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Still mugg

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Not too hot

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Fewer clouds

Still sticky

Low: 64

