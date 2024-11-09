Mixed weekend with sun and rain

Not as chilly this morning as you head out the door but the jacket will still be needed. We see a lot of sunshine to start and will once again have temperatures climb to the low 60s. Overall, there's not much to worry about for our Saturday. Will be great weather for both UC and FCC games this afternoon!

Tomorrow is when things change. Before most of us wake up tomorrow rain will already start falling around the Tri-State. You should expect rain almost all morning and continue to linger into the afternoon. It will be warm again, as we reach the mid-to-upper 60s. This could be the most rain we've seen in a day since Helene's remnants. A few areas could be looking at more than an inch of rain.

Monday dries out and looks to be perfect for Veterans Day. Sunny and temps back into the 60s.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Cool & dry

Low: 40

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Increasing clouds

High: 64

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chance rain

Low: 51

SUNDAY

Rain-heavy at times

Chance storms

High: 65

