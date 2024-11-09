Mixed weekend with sun and rain

Not as chilly this morning as you head out the door but the jacket will still be needed. We see a lot of sunshine to start and will once again have temperatures climb to the low 60s. Overall, there's not much to worry about for our Saturday. Will be great weather for both UC and FCC games this afternoon!
Tomorrow is when things change. Before most of us wake up tomorrow rain will already start falling around the Tri-State. You should expect rain almost all morning and continue to linger into the afternoon. It will be warm again, as we reach the mid-to-upper 60s. This could be the most rain we've seen in a day since Helene's remnants. A few areas could be looking at more than an inch of rain.
Monday dries out and looks to be perfect for Veterans Day. Sunny and temps back into the 60s.
THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Cool & dry
Low: 40
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Increasing clouds
High: 64
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Chance rain
Low: 51
SUNDAY
Rain-heavy at times
Chance storms
High: 65
