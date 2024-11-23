Mixed Weekend Weather

Your Saturday will be a little on the gloomy side. We start off with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and we only see a high in the upper 40s. The reason for this is the cloud cover that lingers today. We might get a few pops of sunshine as we move through the afternoon but overall it will be a cloudy Saturday.

Tonight we slowly start to clear out and that means chilly temps during the overnight hours. Expect to wake up tomorrow to temps in the low to mid 30s.

We end up a little warmer tomorrow thanks to the extra sunshine and southerly winds, but not by much. Expect the mid 50s with mostly cloudy to eventually partly cloudy skies.

For Thanksgiving week, it's going to be cold, gloomy and a few rain and snow chances thrown in as well. As of right now plan on rain for a lot of Monday, especially the afternoon and evening hours. And then again we will see chances Wednesday night that linger through Thanksgiving day. Expect Thanksgiving to be chilly as well, only topping out in the low 40s.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

High: 48

SATURDAY NIGHT

Gradual clearing

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Becoming mostly sunny

More mild

High: 54

