Milder Friday, but rain is on the way

Happy Friday!

The sky will be mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the mid 40s. The chill to the air won't last long as we warm nicely today with a southwest wind at 10 mph. Highs climb to 70 this afternoon.

Clouds will slowly increase today as low pressure and showers get closer to the area. We'll stay dry through the evening drive and the start of the Reds game. It looks like showers will move into our northwest locations after 7 p.m. Showers shouldn't move into the city until nearly 10 p.m. and it looks light as it begins.

WCPO Friday Reds forecast

WCPO Friday evening rain

The cold front moves through overnight and this will bring in a likely chance for rain. Isolated storms cannot be ruled out but severe weather is not expected. The low cools to 52 tonight.

Showers will wrap up around 8 a.m. on Saturday. Then, clouds decrease and we'll get back to sunshine and amazing weather for the afternoon hours. We'll warm to 73 degrees, which is seasonal for this time of year. Winds will come in from the southwest at 10 mph.

The next chance for rain comes in on Sunday for Mother's Day as another cold front moves through the Tri-State. The morning hours still look dry. Then in the afternoon, scattered showers will develop and continue into the early evening hours. With the clouds and rain, Sunday will be a little cooler. We'll top out at 68 degrees.

WCPO Mother's Day Rainfall

The cold front decreases temperatures a bit for Monday's forecast. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 47

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Warmer, late day rain chance

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers likely

Isolated storms

Low: 52

SATURDAY

Clouds decrease

Mostly sunny and mild

High: 73

SATURDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 54

MOTHER'S DAY

Spotty afternoon showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 68

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