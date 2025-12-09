Milder and windy on Tuesday before active weather takes over for several days

We are looking at a breezy forecast today but at least that will help bring temperatures up several degrees. And definitely keep reading this whole forecast because we have a lot of active weather still coming in this week, including snowfall chances.

For Tuesday, the sky will be partly cloudy with temperatures rising to the low 40s. Winds are expected from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Light rain moves in for Tuesday night and it's likely that it will rain for the Wednesday morning drive.

WCPO Wednesday morning rainfall

Showers will pass Wednesday morning and it's after the noon hour that a wintry mix will start to develop as temperatures start to decrease. While the precipitation coverage turns isolated Wednesday evening, the temperature will be cold enough to produce snow showers. This is a lake effect snow setup, but snow showers will develop in narrow bands stretching from northwest to southeast, providing some minor accumulations of snow and possible slick spots.

WCPO Wednesday evening

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and colder with a high of 33. And then Thursday night, there's more precipitation coming in but this time in the form of snowfall. This should be enough to give us some light accumulations overnight, especially to the northern locations. This could impact the morning drive on Friday.

WCPO Friday morning snowfall

And we aren't done! Along with the arctic air arriving this weekend, we'll also see some spotty snow shower chances on Saturday too.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 42

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers

Afternoon mix turning to evening isolated snow showers

High: 43

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Isolated show showers possible

Motly cloudy

Low: 26

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========