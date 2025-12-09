Milder and windy on Tuesday before active weather takes over for several days

We are looking at a breezy forecast today but at least that will help bring temperatures up several degrees. And definitely keep reading this whole forecast because we have a lot of active weather still coming in this week, including snowfall chances.
For Tuesday, the sky will be partly cloudy with temperatures rising to the low 40s. Winds are expected from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Light rain moves in for Tuesday night and it's likely that it will rain for the Wednesday morning drive.
Showers will pass Wednesday morning and it's after the noon hour that a wintry mix will start to develop as temperatures start to decrease. While the precipitation coverage turns isolated Wednesday evening, the temperature will be cold enough to produce snow showers. This is a lake effect snow setup, but snow showers will develop in narrow bands stretching from northwest to southeast, providing some minor accumulations of snow and possible slick spots.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and colder with a high of 33. And then Thursday night, there's more precipitation coming in but this time in the form of snowfall. This should be enough to give us some light accumulations overnight, especially to the northern locations. This could impact the morning drive on Friday.
And we aren't done! Along with the arctic air arriving this weekend, we'll also see some spotty snow shower chances on Saturday too.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 22
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 42
TUESDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
Overcast
Low: 37
WEDNESDAY
Morning showers
Afternoon mix turning to evening isolated snow showers
High: 43
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Isolated show showers possible
Motly cloudy
Low: 26
