Mild week ahead with several rain chances

It might not be raining today but here is your heads up to get an umbrella ready for this week as we are going to need it several times!

Temperatures cool to 30 this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 47 this afternoon as the sky turns partly cloudy. It's a small decrease in temperatures from what we enjoyed on Sunday.

A cold front will move into the Tri-State on Tuesday, bringing back rain chances. This will start as isolated showers between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. But by noon, widely scattered showers are expected across the Tri-State. This will continue until about 3 p.m. before fading to the east. Tuesday's high increases to 55.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday midday rainfall



The cold front from this system actually stalls over our area. We won't see any rain with it Tuesday night or Wednesday morning but another round of moisture will come in soon. The front lifts north Wednesday afternoon and evening, becoming a warm front, and that will yield another good chance for rain Wednesday afternoon but especially Wednesday night.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday afternoon showers



Another quick moving area of low pressure moves through Friday and it too brings rain chances and a brief shot of cold air behind it. It's in the wrap around of this system that we could see a quick chance for snow on Saturday morning as the overnight low falls to 29 degrees. But that's the only chance for snow in the next 9 days!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 30

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 47

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Scattered showers

Overcast

High: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Milder

Low: 43

