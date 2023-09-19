Mild today, but warmer air is coming back soon

We are looking at another stunning forecast today but if you want to get the most of the cooler days, you better act fast because warmer air is coming!

Temperatures start in the upper 40s this morning and warm to 69 by noon and then up to 78 by 4 p.m. Humidity stays low so you won't notice any moisture in the air. Our sky will be mostly sunny with a light south wind.

We'll cool to 56 tonight with a few clouds in the sky.

Wednesday brings another mostly sunny day but you'll notice a rise in temperatures. We'll warm to 83 in the afternoon hours. Seasonal for late September is around 78 so we are erring above average.

This warmer air will be in place to finish the rest of the week with a high of 84 on Thursday and Friday. There's no rain the forecast until potentially Monday next week.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Patchy river valley fog

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 59

