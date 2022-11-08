Mild for now, but a winter blast is coming soon

It's Election Day and we have zero weather issues other than it being a little chilly outside this morning.

We are starting the day with lows in the upper 30s and a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will decrease and we'll end up with a mostly sunny sky this afternoon as highs rise to about 61 degrees. It's a little cooler once again due to a northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. We could see some wind gusts up to 25 mph too. Because it's been so dry, any open burning is discouraged today as fires could spread quickly with the dry vegetation and breezy winds.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday afternoon winds, increased fire danger



It will be chilly again tonight under a clear sky as our low drops to 40.

Wednesday will be another stunning day in the Tri-State when it comes to your forecast. We'll warm to 70 under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday is similar with a high of 72 and just a few more clouds.

A strong cold front will approach the Ohio Valley on Friday and we are still on the warm side of things for that day with highs in the upper 60s. But this front leads to a drastic change in temperatures! We'll drop to winterlike conditions for the weekend and into most of next week due to this boundary. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid to low 40s!

Jennifer Ketchmark Big temperature drop this weekend



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 61

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 48

