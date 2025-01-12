Mild end to the weekend before more cold

It's amazing what some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures will do for the roads. Yesterday and today will be very similar as snow continues to melt.

Waking up this morning we are in the mid 20s with mostly cloudy skies. As we move into the afternoon hours, clouds begin to decrease and we get some decent sunshine to end the day. We top out in the mid 30s for the 2nd day in a row. Still below average but it's the warmest we will be for a while.

Tonight ushers in a wintry mix chance. Nothing too much but before sunrise tomorrow we could be dealing with some precipitation.

Back in the 20s tomorrow with partly sunny skies and then we turn to Tuesday for our next chance at snow. Accumulations don't look impressive but more snow nonetheless thanks to a front.

What that front really does is drop temps in a big way. Once again, dangerous cold air moves back in for the middle part of the week.

TODAY

Partly Sunny

Above freezing

High: 34

TONIGHT

Wintry mix possible

Snow showers and seasonal

Low: 24

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Chilly

High: 29

