Mild & dry before showers return tonight

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 30s. We're off to a more mild start than Friday. Expect a partly cloudy day with light winds. Highs will rise to the upper 40s and lower 50s. As we approach the evening, clouds will increase, along with the chance for rain. Showers arrive after 9 p.m. Rain continues overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

First thing Sunday morning, expect the rain to continue. Showers eventually come to an end before noon. Winds will be 10-15 mph and picking up as the day goes by. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front moves through bringing us the chance to see a wintry mix Monday. There is only a small chance for this. Highs only make it to the mid to upper 30s and remain on the cooler side for the next several days. We're watching the middle of the week closely for our next chance for snow.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild

High: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Breezy

Low: 41

SUNDAY

Rain early

Slightly cooler

High: 47

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Much cooler

Low: 33

