Mild days ahead of first chance for frost this Fall

It's a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures cool to the low 40s across much of the Tri-State. Temperatures will be a little colder to the north, dipping into the mid to upper 30s. The NWS put out a "special weather statement" this morning regarding the chance for patchy frost from Franklin County (IN) to Clinton County (OH) but this shouldn't be a big issue as we start the day.

The sky will be mostly sunny again today thanks to the influence of high pressure. Temperatures warm to 70 with a light northeast wind.

Tonight will again be mostly clear and cool with a low of 43.

Wednesday's forecast will be a bit warmer but more or less, another ideal day to be outside. We'll warm to 73 under a mostly sunny sky.

A cold front comes into the Ohio Valley on Thursday and this system doesn't look impressive when it comes to moisture and the chance for rain. But keep in mind, this front is encountering very dry air that is already in place, so we don't have a ton to work with. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 with only a 20% or less rain chance.

Friday will be noticeably colder behind the cold front with a high of 59. Temperatures like that are seasonal in early November! But it's Friday night into Saturday morning that you might want to cover up your more sensitive plants. We'll drop to the mid to upper 30s bringing a chance for patchy frost across the Tri-State but especially north of the Ohio River.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Patchy frost possible to the north

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfortable

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 43

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Late day clouds

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Not as chilly

Low: 48

