Mild and dry, but not for long

Hopefully you are able to get out and enjoy today because it might be the last day for 2+ weeks it will be "nice".

We are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures around 50 for a high this afternoon.

Rain will move in starting tonight and into tomorrow morning. Expect rain for the majority of Tuesday, potentially from sunup to sundown, as a big cold front moves in.

Once that leaves, temperatures drop dramatically. Highs will be in the 30s and 20s through the end of the week and weekend.

We are tracking a potential winter system for the weekend followed by another potential for an icy blast the following week. It is still too far out to be certain but trends are pointing that way. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

TODAY

More sunshine

Not as warm

High: 51

TONIGHT

Rain after midnight

Heavy pockets

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Rain

Big Cold front

High: 51

