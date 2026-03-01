Marching toward big changes to start the month

A warm and wet week is ahead as we welcome the start of meteorological spring today.

Mostly cloudy and spotty rain early, then drier and noticeably much cooler compared to yesterday. Expected highs to stay in the 40s.

Another brush with old man winter arrives Monday morning with a chance for rain and snow. This looks like a low impact event overall, though subfreezing temperatures and early morning timing could allow for light accumulation in a few spots. Some areas may see little to no precipitation if the system tracks farther south. Any lingering precipitation should change to light rain as temperatures warm up later in the day.

All rain into Tuesday as warmer air moves into the region. Temperatures climb into the 50s and continue warming through the week, possibly reaching the upper 60s by late week. The trade off will be a wetter pattern, with several rounds of rain expected as we move deeper into the week. Rain chances may continue into next weekend.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Colder

High: 44

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain and snow late

Low: 28

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Morning wintry mix

High: 42

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Scattered rain

Low: 40

