Mainly dry this weekend but cool and windy

Stubborn clouds are breaking up this mornng and we will finally see some clearing. The clearing won't last long as clouds will return as we head through our Saturday. Highs will make it to the low to mid 60s making for decent conditions at Nippert Stadium.
It'll be breezy and even gusty as northwest winds sweep across the Tri-State. Winds could gust to the low to mid 20 mph range.
Clear skies are back for this evening before we again see a few clouds into Sunday morning. However, Sunday will be mostly sunny, but the northwest winds will push the afternoon temps down to the upper 50s.
Next week, afternoon highs will shoot up to the low to mid 70s and we'll have some sunshine too.
TODAY
Partly cloudy
Chance of a shower
High: 65
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 43
SUNDAY
Few clouds early
Mostly sunny
High: 58
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports