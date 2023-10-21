Mainly dry this weekend but cool and windy

Stubborn clouds are breaking up this mornng and we will finally see some clearing. The clearing won't last long as clouds will return as we head through our Saturday. Highs will make it to the low to mid 60s making for decent conditions at Nippert Stadium.

It'll be breezy and even gusty as northwest winds sweep across the Tri-State. Winds could gust to the low to mid 20 mph range.

Clear skies are back for this evening before we again see a few clouds into Sunday morning. However, Sunday will be mostly sunny, but the northwest winds will push the afternoon temps down to the upper 50s.

Next week, afternoon highs will shoot up to the low to mid 70s and we'll have some sunshine too.

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Chance of a shower

High: 65

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 43

SUNDAY

Few clouds early

Mostly sunny

High: 58

