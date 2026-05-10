Mainly dry for Mother's Day

Waking up this morning, a few areas will dodge some showers but it's nothing widespread.

So overall, Mother's Day keeps looking better and better. While there will probably still be a few spotty showers in the Tri-State during the day, a lot of cities will stay dry. There will be more clouds than sunshine, and it will be a touch cooler with highs near 70. The small chance for rain will continue into Sunday night.

Skies will clear into the Monday morning commute as cooler weather settles into the region. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny with mid 60s.

We warm up closer to 70 again Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, a cold front brings our next chance for rain. The rain will be scattered, so it won't be for everyone. The rain should end Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday looks a little cooler with mid 60s, but we get right back into the low 70s on Friday.

We continue to warm up over the weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 70s, and Cincinnati will make a run for 80 on Sunday. There's also a chance for some scattered rain late Saturday into Sunday.

We push higher into the 80s early next week.

THIS MORNING

Increasing clouds

Average

Low: 54

MOTHER'S DAY

Partly cloudy

Spotty rain

High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty rain

Low: 45

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 64

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