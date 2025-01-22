Lowest temperatures of the Arctic blast happening now

This is the coldest morning of the Arctic air. Temperatures have dropped to 0 degrees or colder. While winds are lighter this morning, it is still feeling like -10 to -15 degrees. The Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

The sky starts with only a few clouds today but it will turn mostly cloudy rather quickly. Winds will come in from the south today at 5-10 mph. Temperatures rise to 23 degrees.

Tonight will be cold again, but not as bad as the last few mornings. We should drop to 15 under a mostly clear sky.

A weak system is passing through the Ohio Valley on Thursday. This will bring in clouds so expect a mostly cloudy day. Thankfully temperatures are warming again, this time to 31 degrees. There is a chance to see flurries coming in Thursday afternoon and evening as the trough passes. Don't be surprised if we get some brief snow showers that also produce a dusting. But this isn't a large concern for evening travel at this point.

We'll get back to 40 by the weekend and stay near that temperature, if not a few degrees cooler, going into next week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Bitterly cold

Low: 0

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 23

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 15

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon flurries/scattered snow

High: 31

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 12

