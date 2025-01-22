Watch Now
Lowest temperatures of the Arctic blast happening now

Wind chills down to -15
Frost - ice - frozen
Orlin Wagner/AP
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The area is under winter weather and wind chill advisories. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Posted

This is the coldest morning of the Arctic air. Temperatures have dropped to 0 degrees or colder. While winds are lighter this morning, it is still feeling like -10 to -15 degrees. The Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

The sky starts with only a few clouds today but it will turn mostly cloudy rather quickly. Winds will come in from the south today at 5-10 mph. Temperatures rise to 23 degrees.

Tonight will be cold again, but not as bad as the last few mornings. We should drop to 15 under a mostly clear sky.

A weak system is passing through the Ohio Valley on Thursday. This will bring in clouds so expect a mostly cloudy day. Thankfully temperatures are warming again, this time to 31 degrees. There is a chance to see flurries coming in Thursday afternoon and evening as the trough passes. Don't be surprised if we get some brief snow showers that also produce a dusting. But this isn't a large concern for evening travel at this point.

We'll get back to 40 by the weekend and stay near that temperature, if not a few degrees cooler, going into next week.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Bitterly cold
Low: 0

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 23

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 15

THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Afternoon flurries/scattered snow
High: 31

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cold
Low: 12

