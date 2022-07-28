Lower storm chance today, still very humid

We are looking at another hot and humid day but it looks like our rain chances will be on the lower side, especially compared to the soakers we saw on Wednesday.

The morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 70s. There's a chance for a few showers developing between 6-9 a.m. but it's mainly to the south. We'll get through the rest of the morning time frame and the bulk of the afternoon without any thunderstorm activity. Without rain or extensive clouds, temperatures will warm more today into the mid to upper 80s. It will feel closer to 90.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday morning rain chance



Technically, a cold front will move through later tonight so we aren't out of the woods completely when it comes to storm chances. I can't rule out isolated showers and storms later this evening. But the best chance for precipitation will be overnight and into Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected as the front passes. The low only cools to 68 tonight.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday night storm chance



Friday will be the start of a 3 day stretch of mild, pleasant and dry weather. The sky goes from mostly cloudy conditions in the morning hours to a partly cloudy sky. Dew points will be dropping during the day so our high of 82 feels just like that, no heat index.

Saturday and Sunday look fantastic forecast wise! It's going to be an ideal weekend for any outdoor plans. We'll warm to 82 again on Saturday and around 83 on Sunday. Both days will be dry under a partly cloudy sky.

Heat and humidity build next week for the opening of August as highs rise above 90 again.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated rain chance to the south

Mostly cloudy

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Mostly to partly cloudy

Isolated storm chance

High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

A few storms

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Not as humid

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 62

