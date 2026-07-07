Lower storm chance today but more rain is on the way

Our week of typical July weather continues with highs in the mid 80s today and enough humidity to feel like summer and ideal pool weather.

The big thing to keep checking back for daily is the rain potential, timing and placement.

For Tuesday, the rain chance doesn't not extend north of the Ohio River. South of the river, we'll see a 20% chance for storms this afternoon. This should be less than what popped up yesterday. If an isolated shower does develop, expected a downpour. But otherwise, most of us should see a relatively dry day with highs in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be another day with a high of 86 degrees, normal for this time of year. The sky will be partly cloudy and everyone should have a dry morning. Then around 2 p.m., spotty showers and storms will develop, mainly near the Ohio River and to the south. This activity will lift to the north during the afternoon but weaken and fall apart. While it's a rain chance, it's not a rain you should count on for your lawn.

The next area of low pressure heads our way on Thursday and Friday. It looks like a lot of Thursday's forecast will be dry but in the afternoon hours, we might get an isolated storm ahead of the cold front. The better chance for rain will be early Friday morning as the cool front moves through the Ohio Valley. We'll continue to see scattered showers and storms on Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 71

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight storm chance

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 68

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