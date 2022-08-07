Lower rain chance today but rain is still in the forecast

The start to August has been incredibly wet with 4.9 inches of rain already recorded for the month. We normally average 3.43 inches for the entire month, not just the first 7 days! And the reality is, we aren't out of this rainy pattern quite yet.
There is a slight rain chance as we start Sunday but it looks like the first half of the day is partly cloudy with few showers. Temperatures start in the mid to low 70s and it's muggy outside.
We'll warm to 88 this afternoon with heat indices pushing into the mid 90s. Around 1-3 p.m., isolated showers will pop in the heat of the afternoon and it's once again possible to get some isolated downpours. But compared to the last few days, this should be the least amount of rain activity we've seen on the radar.
Monday's forecast is relatively similar. The morning will be warm, muggy and mostly dry. It's in the afternoon that a few showers will pop but not dominate the radar. The high of 89 will feel like the mid 90s due to oppressive humidity.
So when does this pattern break down? After rounds of showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front will finally move through, taking away rain chances for several days. Thursday will finally be dry under a mostly sunny sky. Cooler air continues to filter in for Friday and the coming weekend with lower levels of humidity too!
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 73
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon showers/storms
High: 88
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Warm and muggy
Low: 71
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 89
MONDAY NIGHT
Isolated rain chance
Warm and muggy
Low: 72
