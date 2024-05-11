Lots of dry time this weekend

Waking up this morning most of us are still in shock of seeing the Northern Lights last night! For the first time since 2001, they were visible in Cincinnati. Mother Nature kept our skies clear long enough to see the spectacular event.
As we move through the day we've got a rain chance in the morning and then a lot of dry time this weekend.
A quick moving cold front is moving through our are. It looks like we'll most likely see rain between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. before ending. Then, we'll get back to a partly cloudy sky with a high of 68 degrees.
Mother's Day looks absolutely lovely! The morning starts with a low of 47 and we'll then warm to 72 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.
The next best chance for rain return Monday afternoon and that could lead to a few wet days in a row.
TODAY
Morning rain likely
Then partly cloudy
High: 68
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 47
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 75
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports