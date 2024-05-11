Lots of dry time this weekend

Waking up this morning most of us are still in shock of seeing the Northern Lights last night! For the first time since 2001, they were visible in Cincinnati. Mother Nature kept our skies clear long enough to see the spectacular event.

As we move through the day we've got a rain chance in the morning and then a lot of dry time this weekend.

A quick moving cold front is moving through our are. It looks like we'll most likely see rain between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. before ending. Then, we'll get back to a partly cloudy sky with a high of 68 degrees.

Mother's Day looks absolutely lovely! The morning starts with a low of 47 and we'll then warm to 72 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

The next best chance for rain return Monday afternoon and that could lead to a few wet days in a row.

TODAY

Morning rain likely

Then partly cloudy

High: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 47

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 75

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========