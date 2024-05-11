Watch Now
Lots of dry time this weekend

Few showers this morning but then we are dry
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Cincygram takes us on a tour of the city in the fading rays of the evening sun
Posted at 4:17 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 04:32:47-04

Waking up this morning most of us are still in shock of seeing the Northern Lights last night! For the first time since 2001, they were visible in Cincinnati. Mother Nature kept our skies clear long enough to see the spectacular event.

As we move through the day we've got a rain chance in the morning and then a lot of dry time this weekend.

A quick moving cold front is moving through our are. It looks like we'll most likely see rain between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. before ending. Then, we'll get back to a partly cloudy sky with a high of 68 degrees.

Mother's Day looks absolutely lovely! The morning starts with a low of 47 and we'll then warm to 72 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

The next best chance for rain return Monday afternoon and that could lead to a few wet days in a row.

TODAY
Morning rain likely
Then partly cloudy
High: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 47

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 75

