Looking for sunshine? It's missing again today

We should see some drizzle as you head out the door this morning but other than that, it's just cloudy again. Temperatures are in the mid 30s.

We'll see little warming in today's forecast as temperatures only rise to 38 degrees. The sky will be overcast for most of the day with a light west wind.

There's a chance the clouds will break up a little tonight but it won't last long. Another quick moving system is coming into the area on Tuesday. Not only does it bring clouds back into the forecast, it brings in a chance for a wintry mix.

The chance for rain and wet snowfall begins around 9-10 a.m. Tuesday to the northwest. By 12-1 p.m., that wintry mix will be in the metro area. The line of precipitation will then move to the east and clear the majority of our area ahead of the peak evening rush.

WCPO Tuesday Wintry Mix



Currently it looks like the majority of this precipitation is going to be liquid. If we did see some snow mixing in, it would likely melt as it hit the ground and not accumulate. We'll see a high of 40 on Tuesday.

The rest of the week is precipitation free. Thursday will be the warmest with a high of 49 degrees but it's still a mostly cloudy forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Drizzle

Overcast

Low: 34

MONDAY

Overcast

Temps barely warm

High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Midday wintry mix

No snow accumulation

High: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 33

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========