Looking for sunshine? It's missing again today

A wintry mix moves in Tuesday
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Cloudy Gloomy Skies
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 06:18:21-05

We should see some drizzle as you head out the door this morning but other than that, it's just cloudy again. Temperatures are in the mid 30s.

We'll see little warming in today's forecast as temperatures only rise to 38 degrees. The sky will be overcast for most of the day with a light west wind.

There's a chance the clouds will break up a little tonight but it won't last long. Another quick moving system is coming into the area on Tuesday. Not only does it bring clouds back into the forecast, it brings in a chance for a wintry mix.

The chance for rain and wet snowfall begins around 9-10 a.m. Tuesday to the northwest. By 12-1 p.m., that wintry mix will be in the metro area. The line of precipitation will then move to the east and clear the majority of our area ahead of the peak evening rush.

Tuesday Wintry Mix
Tuesday Wintry Mix

Currently it looks like the majority of this precipitation is going to be liquid. If we did see some snow mixing in, it would likely melt as it hit the ground and not accumulate. We'll see a high of 40 on Tuesday.

The rest of the week is precipitation free. Thursday will be the warmest with a high of 49 degrees but it's still a mostly cloudy forecast.

MORNING RUSH
Drizzle
Overcast
Low: 34

MONDAY
Overcast
Temps barely warm
High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 30

TUESDAY
Midday wintry mix
No snow accumulation
High: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 33

