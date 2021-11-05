Looking for a football forecast? You can find it here!

Between Friday night football, UC Bearcat Homecoming, the Bengals and FC Cincinnati, we have 3 big days for outdoor sports. This is what you need to know!

Friday will be chilly to start with a low of 28 and then we'll warm to 53 this afternoon under a sunny sky. By kickoff for our high school games this evening, temperatures cool to 45 at 7 p.m. and to 40 by 10 p.m. You'll want a coat for the game.

Saturday morning starts cold. This is a must know for fans heading out to ESPN's College GameDay broadcast down on UC's campus at The Commons. Temperatures will be in the low 30s as fans start to fill the broadcast area. It will only warm to 47 by noon. But least it will be clear and dry.

Jennifer Ketchmark - Logo from ESPN ESPN College GameDay Forecast at UC - Saturday, November 6th.



Saturday afternoon at 3:30 is kickoff for the Bearcats and it's a gorgeous day at Nippert Stadium. At kickoff, the temperature is at 56 and we'll cool to 51 toward the end of the game. Clear and dry!

Sunday brings about a 1 p.m. Bengals game against the Browns. Tailgating will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s but by kickoff, we'll have warmed to 54. During the game, temperatures will rise into the low 60s under a sunny sky! And the prognosis still looks good for the FC Cincinnati forecast on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. and we'll still be sitting in the low 60s at that point. It will be flat out gorgeous Sunday afternoon!

Jennifer Ketchmark Bengals/Browns forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021



MORNING RUSH

Clear and cold

Frost

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Sunny sky

Cool but pleasant

High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear and cold again

Frost

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Ample sunshine

A touch warmer

High: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 36

SUNDAY

More sunshine

Pleasant

High: 62

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts