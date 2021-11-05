Looking for a football forecast? You can find it here!

Between Friday night football, UC Bearcat Homecoming, the Bengals and FC Cincinnati, we have 3 big days for outdoor sports. This is what you need to know!
Friday will be chilly to start with a low of 28 and then we'll warm to 53 this afternoon under a sunny sky. By kickoff for our high school games this evening, temperatures cool to 45 at 7 p.m. and to 40 by 10 p.m. You'll want a coat for the game.
Saturday morning starts cold. This is a must know for fans heading out to ESPN's College GameDay broadcast down on UC's campus at The Commons. Temperatures will be in the low 30s as fans start to fill the broadcast area. It will only warm to 47 by noon. But least it will be clear and dry.
Saturday afternoon at 3:30 is kickoff for the Bearcats and it's a gorgeous day at Nippert Stadium. At kickoff, the temperature is at 56 and we'll cool to 51 toward the end of the game. Clear and dry!
Sunday brings about a 1 p.m. Bengals game against the Browns. Tailgating will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s but by kickoff, we'll have warmed to 54. During the game, temperatures will rise into the low 60s under a sunny sky! And the prognosis still looks good for the FC Cincinnati forecast on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. and we'll still be sitting in the low 60s at that point. It will be flat out gorgeous Sunday afternoon!
MORNING RUSH
Clear and cold
Frost
Low: 28
FRIDAY
Sunny sky
Cool but pleasant
High: 53
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear and cold again
Frost
Low: 31
SATURDAY
Ample sunshine
A touch warmer
High: 56
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 36
SUNDAY
More sunshine
Pleasant
High: 62
==========