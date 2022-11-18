Locked in the cold for several days

Another day of clouds?! Yes, unfortunately but there will finally be sunshine in the forecast this weekend, we just need to get through one more day.

Our Friday forecast is overcast to mostly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees. We might see a few flurries come down this morning but other than that, there are no big weather concerns other than it's cold outside.

WCPO Friday Festival of Lights



We'll finally see clouds depart tonight but the timing is not a good thing for our temperature. We'll drop to 18 tonight with wind chills ranging from 5 to 10 degrees on Saturday morning.

WCPO Saturday morning wind chills



Sunshine dominates the weekend forecast but so does the cold air. We'll warm to 35 Saturday afternoon and only 32 on Sunday afternoon. And yes, Sunday morning is just as cold as Saturday morning with similar wind chills.

We are finally looking at a rebound in temperatures next week! We'll warm back to the low 50s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. As for precipitation, I don't see any big chances until potentially late Thursday.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

A few flurries

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Staying chilly

High: 33

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds depart

Much colder

Low: 18

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Still cold

High: 35

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Feels like single digits

Low: 17

SUNDAY

Ample sunshine

Cold

High: 32

