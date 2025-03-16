Lingering Rain Today

It's been a soggy and windy weekend in the Tri-State. Luckily, after the morning hours yesterday, we didn't see any severe weather yesterday.

Cincinnati broke a daily rainfall total record yesterday. Coming in at 1.76 inches. Other areas saw radar estimated totals above 3 inches.

Throughout the day we will continue to have chances for rain and maybe a few downpours. While it won't be nearly as soggy as yesterday, it will once again be gloomy.

Highs today happen this morning and then slowly drop through the day with temperatures in the upper 40s for most of the afternoon.

We drop down to around 30 tonight with decreasing clouds.

For St. Patricks Day tomorrow it will be seasonal. After a chilly start we warm to the low 50s with sunny skies.

TODAY

Rain chances through early afternoon

Temps slowly fall

High: Mid-50s

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Gradual clearing

Low: 30

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 53

