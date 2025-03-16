Lingering Rain Today

It's been a soggy and windy weekend in the Tri-State. Luckily, after the morning hours yesterday, we didn't see any severe weather yesterday.
Cincinnati broke a daily rainfall total record yesterday. Coming in at 1.76 inches. Other areas saw radar estimated totals above 3 inches.
Throughout the day we will continue to have chances for rain and maybe a few downpours. While it won't be nearly as soggy as yesterday, it will once again be gloomy.
Highs today happen this morning and then slowly drop through the day with temperatures in the upper 40s for most of the afternoon.
We drop down to around 30 tonight with decreasing clouds.
For St. Patricks Day tomorrow it will be seasonal. After a chilly start we warm to the low 50s with sunny skies.
TODAY
Rain chances through early afternoon
Temps slowly fall
High: Mid-50s
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Gradual clearing
Low: 30
TOMORROW
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 53
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports