Lingering rain to wrap up the weekend

Slowly drying out today
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:15 AM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 04:25:50-04

The first half of your Sunday will be dealing with spotty showers. Similar to yesterday, there won't be many downpours or thunderstorms. This will be some off and on light to moderate annoying rain.

The cold front crosses today, but it'll take awhile. This means will still have a chance for rain through the day into the early evening. However, we are talking about only a 30% chance for wet weather.

Tomorrow is a big change from our recent comfortable air. The winds shift to the south and that will push the afternoon highs into the mid 80s and it looks dry. Temperatures stay in the 80s, but rain and storms chances increase through the week.

TODAY
Early rain
PM Cloudy with isolated rain
High: 77

TONIGHT
Gradual clearing
Low: 62

MONDAY
Dry
Warm
High: 86

