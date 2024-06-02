Lingering rain to wrap up the weekend

The first half of your Sunday will be dealing with spotty showers. Similar to yesterday, there won't be many downpours or thunderstorms. This will be some off and on light to moderate annoying rain.

The cold front crosses today, but it'll take awhile. This means will still have a chance for rain through the day into the early evening. However, we are talking about only a 30% chance for wet weather.

Baron 3pm Sunday

Tomorrow is a big change from our recent comfortable air. The winds shift to the south and that will push the afternoon highs into the mid 80s and it looks dry. Temperatures stay in the 80s, but rain and storms chances increase through the week.

TODAY

Early rain

PM Cloudy with isolated rain

High: 77

TONIGHT

Gradual clearing

Low: 62

MONDAY

Dry

Warm

High: 86

