Lingering chances for rain on Monday, then drying out

A flood watch is in effect for our very southern and eastern counties. This will be in effect until 7 p.m. and includes Owen, Pendleton, Grant, Robertson, Bracken and Mason Counties in Kentucky, and Brown and Adams Counties in Ohio. Additional showers and storms that develop today could produce more heavy rainfall and the threat for flooding.

WCPO Flood Watch

Monday morning starts with a cloudy sky and spotty shower chances, especially south of the Ohio River. For those of you to the north, you could still see some isolated showers as we start the day, but it will be minor activity. Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue east of I-71 for the morning hours. Temperatures start in the upper 60s and we'll warm to 78 degrees.

Rain chances are lower this afternoon for everyone. The possibility of precipitation drops to 30%.

The sky turns mostly clear tonight and this allows temperatures to drop more locally. We'll cool to 58 degrees. This would make for a nice night to open the windows.

The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday will be lovely. The sky will be mostly sunny Tuesday as temperatures only warm to 79 degrees. Wednesday is similar with a high of 80 degrees. Humidity won't be all that noticeable. We are once again missing the mark when it comes to true summer heat and humidity. The average high for this week of June is 84-85 degrees.

Chances for scattered showers and storms return on Thursday as our next system moves into the Ohio Valley.

WCPO Scattered storms return Thursday

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 69

MONDAY

Spotty rain chances in the morning

Isolated afternoon showers, mostly cloudy

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 58

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