Lingering chances for rain on Monday, then drying out

A flood watch is in effect for our very southern and eastern counties. This will be in effect until 7 p.m. and includes Owen, Pendleton, Grant, Robertson, Bracken and Mason Counties in Kentucky, and Brown and Adams Counties in Ohio. Additional showers and storms that develop today could produce more heavy rainfall and the threat for flooding.
Monday morning starts with a cloudy sky and spotty shower chances, especially south of the Ohio River. For those of you to the north, you could still see some isolated showers as we start the day, but it will be minor activity. Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue east of I-71 for the morning hours. Temperatures start in the upper 60s and we'll warm to 78 degrees.
Rain chances are lower this afternoon for everyone. The possibility of precipitation drops to 30%.
The sky turns mostly clear tonight and this allows temperatures to drop more locally. We'll cool to 58 degrees. This would make for a nice night to open the windows.
The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday will be lovely. The sky will be mostly sunny Tuesday as temperatures only warm to 79 degrees. Wednesday is similar with a high of 80 degrees. Humidity won't be all that noticeable. We are once again missing the mark when it comes to true summer heat and humidity. The average high for this week of June is 84-85 degrees.
Chances for scattered showers and storms return on Thursday as our next system moves into the Ohio Valley.
MORNING RUSH
Spotty showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 69
MONDAY
Spotty rain chances in the morning
Isolated afternoon showers, mostly cloudy
High: 78
MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 58
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 79
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Dry
Low: 58
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