Light snow for Thursday morning, and more coming next week

Winter isn't leaving us just yet. We have chances for snow to talk about this morning, Saturday night and then going into Monday's forecast. But there are still moments of warmth too!

The first chance for snow is this morning and as we've been talking about for the last few days, it doesn't look like it will be a big event. The latest models bring in a narrow band of wet snowfall from 6 to 9 a.m. for us and then this system is out of here. We could see a quick 1/2" of snowfall but most of this should melt.

WCPO Snow in the 6 a.m. hour

WCPO Snow by 8 a.m,

Clouds quickly decrease and by the early afternoon, the sky will be mostly sunny as temperatures warm to 48 degrees.

The sky will be clear tonight with a low of 29 degrees. We could also see some patchy fog forming.

Friday will be an awesome day, warming to 59 under a mostly sunny sky. Saturday is even better, warming to 62 with a mostly sunny sky again.

Saturday night brings our next cold front. This will bring in light rain and then as temperatures fall, it could transition to light snowfall going into Sunday morning. Most locations won't see accumulation, but it's not totally out of the question. "Minor" is the keyword.

The next system you'll likely see in your social media feeds is Monday's area of low pressure. The track on this system is still going to change, so if you are seeing specific snowfall forecasts, I caution you to wait on this one. What I would focus on is this: we could see light accumulating snow Monday morning and into the afternoon. How much snow will be determined in the next few days but this would not be a major snowstorm for us. Check back and we'll have updates in the days ahead!

WCPO System to Watch: Monday 3/2

MORNING RUSH

Wet snowfall mixes with rain

Overcast

Low: 32

THURSDAY

Wintry mix exits early

Turning mostly sunny

High: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Patchy fog possible

Low: 29

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 39

