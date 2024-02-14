Watch Now
Light rain and snow possible to start the day

Another snow chance comes in Friday
Cincygram: The Cincinnati skyline from day to night
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
The clouds over the Queen City hold on to the remnants of the day.
Posted at 4:07 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 04:07:16-05

We are looking at an active few days here in the Ohio Valley and it starts this morning with some light precipitation before sunrise.

A light wintry mix will move across our area during the morning drive. For most of us, this will be rain, but there are some locations north of the Ohio River that could see some brief snowfall. It may be enough to coat the ground briefly and that would mean slick spots.

Wednesday morning mix
But the rest of the day is dry and quiet. The sky will turn mostly sunny this afternoon with a high of 50 degrees.

Clouds are back on Thursday as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. This system will only result in a few isolated showers in the early afternoon. But winds will increase for everyone. We'll see winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Our high increases to 53.

Then another system comes into play on Friday. The track of this area of low pressure is still coming into focus. If it continues the more southern path, we could end up with a wintry mix followed by light snow Friday afternoon and evening. But this is another on of those systems we need to watch as there hasn't been a lot of consistency in the models. Hopefully that will change today!

Friday night snow chance
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Wintry mix chance
Low: 34

WEDNESDAY
Clouds decrease
Afternoon sunshine
High: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool & dry
Low: 37

THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy, breezy
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 29

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

