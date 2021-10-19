Let's do this again, more sunshine and mild temperatures!

It's another crisp start to the day with a clear sky and lows in the mid 40s.

Sunshine will dominate the sky for the majority of the day and this will warm us up a little more once again. Temperatures warm to 65 by noon and then settle around 71 by 3 p.m. A few more clouds will move in closer to sunset but it's just that: clouds.

Tonight will be cool and dry with a low of 48.

A cold front will be building on Wednesday out the west but it will take all day to get here. The sky will be sunny during the day and it will be warm with highs around 73.

It currently looks like rain won't even start until after midnight if not closer to sunrise on Thursday. We will see the chance for rain on Thursday morning but it doesn't look like we'll see much rain and then the rest of the day is dry.

A secondary cold front will quickly come in behind this system ensuring that the sky stays mostly cloudy on Friday. We could even see a few light showers that afternoon.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 46

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Evening clouds

High: 71

TUESDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Cool again

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

A bit warmer

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Milder

Low: 57

