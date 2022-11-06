Less wind & more sunshine today! HUGE cooldown on the way!

Sunday is a lot quieter than Saturday. Winds will be on the much lighter side. We're starting off this morning with cloud coverage for about half the Tri-State. A few of our extreme southern and eastern counties could see some small showers this morning. That should be gone before 7 a.m. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s to low 60s. After that, expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. This is again unseasonably warm. If you're heading to the Bengals game, it should be a great forecast! We'll be dry and warm!

Tonight, is quiet with lows falling to the mid to upper 40s. Although this is still above average for this time of the year, we will be cooler than previous nights. Winds eventually shift from SSW to NE.

Expect slightly cooler temperatures to arrive for the work week, but we'll still be unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We'll also stay dry until a small chance for rain arrives Friday. The next big weather story is the temperature drop. Friday's highs will be in the mid 50s but by next weekend, highs will only rise to the low to mid 40s! Arctic air is on the way!

SUNDAY

Lighter wind!

Mostly sunny

High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Slightly cooler

Low:47

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 67

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Even cooler

Low: 43

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========