Leaf peeping season is just around the corner

When fall color is expected to peak this year
Fall Colors: When To See The Best Foliage In Your Area
Posted at 8:09 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 08:20:11-04

Fall begins Sept. 22, and that means we are thinking about shades of yellow, orange, red and brown. The leaf change is a big part of the fall experience here in the Ohio Valley.

This week, the Tri-State isn't experiencing any partial leaf changes, but if you are willing to drive, the color change is happening in northern Michigan and out in West Virginia.

Fall color September 13-20

This year it looks like our peak fall color will be toward the end of October into early November. This is in line with our typical best window. Had we seen drier weather in August, we could have sped up the color change, but the tropical remnants of Ida led to continued moisture for our trees.

Cincinnati peak fall color

As we know, leaf peeping here in the Ohio Valley can be quite picturesque, but other regions are quite spectacular, too. Here's a look at the regional dates for peak fall color. Northern Ohio will peak by mid to late October. West Virginia and a portion of the Appalachian Mountains peak in late September. Finally, portions of Southeast Kentucky peak in early October.

Peak Fall Color

