Late summer heat wave, how hot it's going to feel

Welcome to the weekend and welcome to the start of a heat wave!

Temperatures start in the mid 60s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm up quickly today thanks to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures warm to 83 by noon and then up to 89-90 for a high at 4 p.m. There isn't a heat index to factor in today but you will start to notice that it feels slightly sticky outside by this evening.

We'll only cool to 68 tonight, making for a warm night.

Sunday will be hot and humid. We'll warm to 92 with a heat index just one degree warmer. Humidity is again rising but it's not overwhelming.

Highs will be in the mid to low 90s all week next week. Humidity will continue to rise, highest on Tuesday and Wednesday. These are the two days when heat index values should be near the 100 degree mark.

When it comes to rain... don't get too excited. I'm not seeing any solid chances for rain in the next 7 days. There are some slight chances here and there in the overnight hours for an isolated shower, but even that would be a 20% chance or less.

A lot of times when we end up in a heat wave, we get pop up afternoon storms that barely move. The setup this time is not even supportive for pop ups, so we can't bank on those isolated downpours either in the heat and humidity.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly sunny

Warmer

Low: 65

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer and rising humidity

High: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot and humid

High: 92

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 69

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========