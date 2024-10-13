Last warm day for a while

Big changes are about to arrive. After a cold front passes us, temperatures will plummet more than 15 degrees by tomorrow afternoon.

wcpo

Expect mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures top out well above average, in the mid to upper 70s again. We'll be windy at times, with sustained winds out of the southwest between 15 and 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

wcpo

A few more clouds may venture in tonight, with a little more energy, which may bring folks in the far northeastern counties an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will fall down into the mid 40s overnight, with breezy conditions continuing.

wcpo

If you have a clear shot of your western horizon, look for Comet A3. It will be between Venus to the lower left and Arcturus to the upper right. You may need binoculars to spot it. Comet A3 will be climbing in the western night sky through the month of October.

wcpo

Monday will be mostly cloudy. You'll need the jacket, with temperatures topping out around 60 degrees. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the day with a disturbance to our north. Not everyone sees rain.

We get even chillier into Tuesday, with highs only in the mid 50s. A few showers are possible early in the day, then I expect clearing for the afternoon. Lows will drop to the 30s Tuesday through Thursday morning. Areas of frost will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The rest of the week remains quiet, with temperatures moderating back near normal.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and warm

Very breezy

High: 78

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Isolated showers possible

Low: 47

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, small rain chance

Much cooler, still breezy

High: 61

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========