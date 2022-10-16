Last decent day before cold air funnels in

NEW THIS MORNING:

FREEZE WATCH in effect Monday evening to Tuesday morning for the entire Tri-State. Temperatures will fall below the freezing mark. This is a heads up to protect your plants and pipes!

We're off to a much colder start with some temperatures being 15-20 degrees cooler than Saturday morning. Eventually we'll see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy conditions. The wind will be much lighter today and we will again stay dry. Tonight, the colder air makes an entrance. Lows tonight into Monday morning will fall to the upper 30s to low 40s.

As a strong cold front pushes through, winds will pick up Monday morning. Expect speeds 10-15 mph. We'll see a more cloud coverage and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will fall below freezing. Mid to upper 20s are expected! The Freeze Watch will start late Monday and end at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday's highs are not much better. Temperatures will only warm to the mid to upper 40s. Most of us will stay dry, but there is a chance portions Central Ohio could see some showers with a light mix during the night. Lows Tuesday will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s.

The cold air won't last forever. Temperatures are expected to warm back up to the mid to upper 60s by the weekend.

SUNDAY

Chilly start

Staying dry

High: 71

SUNDAY NIGHT

Much cooler

Cold Front passing

Low: 40

MONDAY

Breezy

Cold

High: 50

MONDAY NIGHT

Freeze Watch

Staying dry

Low: 29

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========