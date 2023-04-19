Large jump in temperatures, when do we hit 80?

Our Wednesday forecast is the definition of a rapid warm up!

Temperatures start in the low 40s under a mostly clear sky. Warren, Clinton and Highland County are under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. as this is where temperatures are coldest and closest to freezing this morning.

The sky will be mostly sunny today and this is going to warm up our temperatures quickly along with a southwest wind at t5 to 10 mph. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s today!

Thursday is another stunning forecast as temperatures start at 55 that morning and warm to 81 in the afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy and no rain is expected.

Then, we get into our rainy forecast to end the week and an abrupt change in temperatures.

It still looks like our best chance for rain to start is Friday morning. We'll see off and on rain chances during the day with highs in the upper 60s. Additional rounds of rain are likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Then during the day Saturday, spotty, lighter showers will fall as temperatures cool to the mid to upper 50s. It will turn breezy in the afternoon too.

Sunday is still our coldest day of the extended forecast with a high of 49 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 42

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Quick warm up

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 55

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer again

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain chances closer to daybreak

Low: 56



