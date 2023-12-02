Keeping an eye on weekend rain chances

Today's early clouds will give way to some sunshine into the afternoon as highs climb to the mid 50s. Clouds are back at night with lows in the upper 40s. Overall, a great day to get outside and enjoy some mild and dry weather.

Things start to change tomorrow. We are tracking another rainmaker that swings through the area and a few, light to moderate showers, break out through about midday. Plus, winds will be gusty through the day.

Sunday afternoon see those showers diminish to isolated wet weather. Highs will reach the mid 50s again. Even another rainmaker heads for us on Monday which could bring more rain to the area.

SATURDAY

Clouds Early

Some Sun Later

High: 55

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Rain likely early

Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

