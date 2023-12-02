Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Keeping an eye on weekend rain chances

Find out when the temperatures fall back to normal
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain drops
Posted at 4:16 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 04:16:33-05

Today's early clouds will give way to some sunshine into the afternoon as highs climb to the mid 50s. Clouds are back at night with lows in the upper 40s. Overall, a great day to get outside and enjoy some mild and dry weather.

Things start to change tomorrow. We are tracking another rainmaker that swings through the area and a few, light to moderate showers, break out through about midday. Plus, winds will be gusty through the day.

Sunday afternoon see those showers diminish to isolated wet weather. Highs will reach the mid 50s again. Even another rainmaker heads for us on Monday which could bring more rain to the area.

SATURDAY

Clouds Early

Some Sun Later

High: 55

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Rain likely early

Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018