Keeping an eye on showers and storms tonight

It is warm and muggy as we kick off our Sunday. Once again temperatures are starting off around 70. Small chance for some scattered showers early, but they should clear before daybreak.

Clouds linger for the first half of the day but by midday we will see some clearing and more warmth. Highs into the mid 80s, but it will feel more like 90° due to the humidity. Then a chance for storms will roll in tonight. We do have a risk for severe weather with this round of storms as a majority of our area is under a Slight Risk for severe weather. That is threat level 2 of 5. Damaging winds are the primary concern with these storms, but hail may be possible as well.

Monday has pivoted to be a rainy one. Scattered showers and storms will be possible much of the day. It will likely be cooler too, with temperatures only into the low 80s. Rainfall totals the next 48 hours will likely be between 0.50 to 0.75", but we could see some localized heavier amounts near 1.50 to 2.00".

TODAY

Looking more dry..

Still chance for a few scattered showers and storms

High: 86

TONIGHT

Showers and storms

Some strong

Low: 69

MONDAY

Showers and storms

Not as hot

High: 82

