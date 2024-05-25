Keeping an eye on severe weather threat

Your holiday weekend comes down to timing.

We had a few more showers and storms overnight but those have moved out as we wake up this morning. Once the morning showers fade, we aren't completely in the clear. While most will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 84, a few will see isolated storms developing, but it won't last long. It's a chance from 2 to 6 p.m. but again, when the isolated cells do develop, they won't last in any particular location all that long.

WCPO Saturday Afternoon Storm Chance



Sunday — The morning hours should be dry, but scattered showers and storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. We'll also see the chance for severe storms as this system passes. As of the current models, the severe threat moves in to our western communities around 3pm and pushes through the metro area from 4-5pm.

Baron Sunday

Highs on Sunday rise to 83. This is a day I'd have an inside alternative ready, especially for anything in the bulk of the afternoon as things could get dicey quickly.

WCPO Enhanced risk of severe storms Sunday



Memorial Day — This forecast is slowly coming into focus, so exact timing on rain for the day is a little murky at this moment. At present time, scattered storms look likely as a boundary stalls over the Ohio Valley, highs will be in the upper 70s.

TODAY

A few morning showers

Isolated afternoon storms too

High: 83

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

SUNDAY

Rounds of showers and storms likely

Some strong to severe storms

High: 83

