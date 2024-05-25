Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Keeping an eye on severe weather threat

Lots of dry time this weekend but chances for strong storms move in
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Enhanced risk of severe storms Sunday
Posted at 4:16 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 06:09:53-04

Your holiday weekend comes down to timing.

We had a few more showers and storms overnight but those have moved out as we wake up this morning. Once the morning showers fade, we aren't completely in the clear. While most will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 84, a few will see isolated storms developing, but it won't last long. It's a chance from 2 to 6 p.m. but again, when the isolated cells do develop, they won't last in any particular location all that long.

Saturday Afternoon Storm Chance
Saturday Afternoon Storm Chance

Sunday — The morning hours should be dry, but scattered showers and storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. We'll also see the chance for severe storms as this system passes. As of the current models, the severe threat moves in to our western communities around 3pm and pushes through the metro area from 4-5pm.

Severe
Sunday

Highs on Sunday rise to 83. This is a day I'd have an inside alternative ready, especially for anything in the bulk of the afternoon as things could get dicey quickly.

Enhanced risk of severe storms Sunday
Enhanced risk of severe storms Sunday

Memorial Day — This forecast is slowly coming into focus, so exact timing on rain for the day is a little murky at this moment. At present time, scattered storms look likely as a boundary stalls over the Ohio Valley, highs will be in the upper 70s.

TODAY
A few morning showers
Isolated afternoon storms too
High: 83

TONIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 63

SUNDAY
Rounds of showers and storms likely
Some strong to severe storms
High: 83

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018