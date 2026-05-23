Keeping an eye on rain and storms for the holiday weekend

Waking up this morning we've got showers and downpours still lingering.

As we move later into the morning, it looks to dry out, and by the afternoon, we could string together a mainly dry evening with cloudy skies and temperatures topping out around the mid 70s.

Baron

We will keep the chances for isolated storms and downpours in for the day, but certainly looking better for all our Saturday plans.

We flip the forecast tomorrow. We start off dry on our Sunday but by the noon hour, rain sneaks into SE Indiana and we will see a few hours of rain and storm chances during the early afternoon.

For Memorial Day, rain chances will once again longer throughout the day with temperatures topping out around 80.

THIS MORNING

Spotty showers

Overcast

Low: 63

TODAY

Spotty showers

Isolated storms

High: 76

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers and storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 80

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