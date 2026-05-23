Keeping an eye on rain and storms for the holiday weekend

Waking up this morning we've got showers and downpours still lingering.
As we move later into the morning, it looks to dry out, and by the afternoon, we could string together a mainly dry evening with cloudy skies and temperatures topping out around the mid 70s.
We will keep the chances for isolated storms and downpours in for the day, but certainly looking better for all our Saturday plans.
We flip the forecast tomorrow. We start off dry on our Sunday but by the noon hour, rain sneaks into SE Indiana and we will see a few hours of rain and storm chances during the early afternoon.
For Memorial Day, rain chances will once again longer throughout the day with temperatures topping out around 80.
THIS MORNING
Spotty showers
Overcast
Low: 63
TODAY
Spotty showers
Isolated storms
High: 76
SATURDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers and storms
Mostly cloudy
Low: 60
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered afternoon storms
High: 80
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