Keeping an eye on afternoon showers and storms

PHEW! We made it through both Friday and Saturday with no rain during any of the major events in Cincinnati. Rain and storms, and a decent amount of severe weather, has held off until the overnight hours and hasn't had much impact on us.

For your Sunday we have the chance for a few scattered showers this morning but are mainly dry for the bulk of the day. As we move into the afternoon we will start to see your typical summer time showers and storms develop around the area. We once again have a risk for severe weather. The majority of the area is under a Slight Risk (2 of 5). However, our far southern counties in NKY are under an enhanced risk (3 of 5). We will have to keep a close eye on these storms forming as we move into the later afternoon.

Cam

Cam

Temps fall for Monday as we only see the low 80s in the afternoon. Scattered shower or storm not out of the question.

4th of July still looks good as well. Temps climb back to the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine and as of right now we aren't too concerned with rain or storm chances.

THIS MORNING

Scattered rain chance

Isolated storms-severe chance

Low: 69

TODAY

Scattered showers and storms

Severe chance

High: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT

Few scattered showers

Muggy

Low: 67

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

A shower is possible

High: 83

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========