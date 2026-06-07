Keeeping an eye on afternoon storm chances this week

This morning, everyone will be dry with partly cloudy skies as temperatures drop just below 70.

After a dry start to the day, scattered showers and storms will start to pop up again in the afternoon and continue into the evening. It's likely less than half the Tri-State gets hit by the rain on Sunday, which means a lot of spots will stay dry, so don't cancel your outdoor plans. Dry areas will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the mid 80s.

Daily rounds of scattered rain and storms will continue through the first half of the workweek. Like the weekend, there will be a lot of dry areas each day too. Temperatures will continue to push into the mid 80s each afternoon, and the humidity pushes a touch higher by midweek.

Thursday only brings a very small chance for rain, allowing us to heat up into the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms return Friday, but the following weekend looks drier.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty p.m. storms

High: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 68

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty storms

High: 86

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