Jumping ahead to a late November chill

Sunday brought about a high of 62 degrees which was seasonal and perfect for Halloween. But now the reality check is here.... colder air is settling in all week long!

Temperatures will start in the upper 30s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll slowly start to see more clouds moving in during the day, giving us a mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon. We'll only warm to 54 by 3 p.m. There's also a very small rain chance later this evening but most locations will not pick up rain this evening.

Jennifer Ketchmark November 1, 2021 highs



The sky stays mostly cloudy tonight and this keeps the temperature from dropping below freezing area wide. We'll cool to 37.

But then more cool air settles in on Tuesday and it will feel more like late November! Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50. That's 10 degrees below normal.

But it's not just the days that will be colder but the nights too. Temperatures will drop to the low 30s Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning!

Little to no rain is expected this week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 38

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 54

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 37

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler again

High: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Freezing temps

Low: 31

