January ends with a familiar forecast: clouds

It's the final day of January and just like the majority of the month, it's going to be another cloudy day!
The morning starts with temperatures in the mid 30s and an overcast sky. We should see clouds for much of the day as temps warm to the low 40s. It's later this afternoon that the cloud deck will start to break up a little bit.
It's partly cloudy tonight and cooler with a low of 30.
Thursday starts partly sunny and temperatures warm nicely into the low 50s.
A cold front will drop down from Canada late Thursday night and into Friday's forecast. This will result in more cloud cover for Thursday afternoon and throughout the day Friday. So yes, another mostly cloudy day. Temperatures warm to 51 Friday.
The weekend looks fantastic. We'll see sunshine on Saturday with a high of 54 and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with a high of 53 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Dry
Low: 35
WEDNESDAY
Cloudy sky
Dry and seasonal
High: 41
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cool
Low: 30
THURSDAY
Partly sunny
More afternoon clouds
High: 52
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 38
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports