January ends with a familiar forecast: clouds

It's the final day of January and just like the majority of the month, it's going to be another cloudy day!

The morning starts with temperatures in the mid 30s and an overcast sky. We should see clouds for much of the day as temps warm to the low 40s. It's later this afternoon that the cloud deck will start to break up a little bit.

It's partly cloudy tonight and cooler with a low of 30.

Thursday starts partly sunny and temperatures warm nicely into the low 50s.

A cold front will drop down from Canada late Thursday night and into Friday's forecast. This will result in more cloud cover for Thursday afternoon and throughout the day Friday. So yes, another mostly cloudy day. Temperatures warm to 51 Friday.

The weekend looks fantastic. We'll see sunshine on Saturday with a high of 54 and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with a high of 53 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Dry

Low: 35

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy sky

Dry and seasonal

High: 41

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Partly sunny

More afternoon clouds

High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 38

