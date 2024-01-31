Watch Now
Weather

Actions

January ends with a familiar forecast: clouds

It's another cloudy day with seasonal highs
roebling_bridge_cloudy.jpg
Tyson Thorp
The Roebling Suspension Bridge on a cloudy day.
roebling_bridge_cloudy.jpg
Posted at 3:28 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 03:30:59-05

It's the final day of January and just like the majority of the month, it's going to be another cloudy day!

The morning starts with temperatures in the mid 30s and an overcast sky. We should see clouds for much of the day as temps warm to the low 40s. It's later this afternoon that the cloud deck will start to break up a little bit.

It's partly cloudy tonight and cooler with a low of 30.

Thursday starts partly sunny and temperatures warm nicely into the low 50s.

A cold front will drop down from Canada late Thursday night and into Friday's forecast. This will result in more cloud cover for Thursday afternoon and throughout the day Friday. So yes, another mostly cloudy day. Temperatures warm to 51 Friday.

The weekend looks fantastic. We'll see sunshine on Saturday with a high of 54 and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with a high of 53 degrees.

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Dry
Low: 35

WEDNESDAY
Cloudy sky
Dry and seasonal
High: 41

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cool
Low: 30

THURSDAY
Partly sunny
More afternoon clouds
High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 38

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018