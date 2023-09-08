It's time to get into weekend mode, here's the latest forecast

After a short work week for many of us, it's already time to think about the weekend. But this time around, it's not a forecast for the 90s but instead a much milder weekend perfect to do just about anything outside!

Temperatures start in the low 60s this morning under a mostly cloudy sky and we'll warm to 78 this afternoon. The majority of the day should be dry and rain free but I wouldn't completely rule it out. A minor trough is sitting over the Ohio Valley and it could lead to a minor, short lived rain cell from time to time. But overall, don't worry about it! Temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s as Friday night football games kick off this evening.

This same weather feature will still be around on Saturday. So this means the sky will be mostly cloudy again and temperatures warm to the upper 70s. While most of the day will be dry, it's possible that we could see a few brief showers on the radar. The chance is at 20% or less.

Sunday should be rain free with more sunshine. Temperatures warm to 80 with a mostly sunny sky.

The next best chance for rain is Tuesday and Wednesday next week as a cold front passes through the area. Behind it, temperatures will slide into the mid to upper 70s for a stretch of time!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Dry and mild

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Ideal

High: 80

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========