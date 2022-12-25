It's technically a White Christmas! More snow on the way!

Christmas Morning temperatures are starting in the single digits! This is actually an improvement from previous mornings. Most of us feel like -5 to -10 degrees. Winds are lighter at 10-15 mph. A Wind Chill Advisory is still in effect for Ripley, Dearborn, Franklin, Fayette, Union, Butler, Warren, Clinton, and Highland counties until noon today. Wind Chill values in these areas could get as low as -15 degrees this morning. We can expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper teens. Clouds will increase tonight as an Alberta Clipper moves closer to the Tri-State. Lows will fall to the single digits.
Snow arrives in the Tri-State by 5 a.m. This will continue throughout the morning, possibly becoming heavier by 8 a.m. We'll see snow showers fade out after noon. This is when we will see a brief break, but temperatures will not make it above freezing. Highs will be in the mid 20s. Snow tries to make a brief return after 5 p.m., coming to an end around 10 p.m. Most of us will see up to an inch, with some spots in Indiana seeing an inch and a half. Lows will fall to the upper teens.
Tuesday is the first day we get near or above freezing. We'll see partly cloudy skies with winds of only 5-10 mph. We may see some melting but there is a better chance starting Wednesday. By midweek into next weekend, temperatures will rise to the 50s and 60s! Chances of rain will also increase.
CHRISTMAS DAY
Partly cloudy
Breezy
High: 17
CHRISTMAS NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Still very cold
Low: 9
MONDAY
Snow showers
Up to an inch
High: 26
MONDAY NIGHT
Leftover snow flurries
Not as cold
Low: 19
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
