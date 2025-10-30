It's still raining... when the rain will stop!

It's still raining.

Rain came down all day Wednesday, leaving the Tri-State with soggy conditions. Cincinnati ended up with 0.86" of rain.

And it's still going to rain today, but it's not going to last all day long. Showers are still on the move this morning, with the best chances of steady showers to the north. Farther south, the rain is lighter. Temperatures are in the mid-40s this morning.

WCPO Thursday morning rainfall

By noon, scattered showers continue in the Tri-State as temperatures barely rise a degree or two. It will also turn breezy with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Showers will start to wrap up and move to the east as we get closer to the evening drive. The roads will probably still be wet as you drive home, but rain won't be coming down. By 6 p.m., most of the area should be done with the rain.

WCPO Midday showers Thursday

WCPO 4 p.m. showers fading

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight, allowing temperatures to fall. We'll cool to 39 degrees tonight.

Friday is Halloween and the forecast looks much better than what we've seen the last few days. Temperatures warm to the mid-50s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be in from the west at 5 to 10 mph. By 6 p.m., temperatures cool to the low 50s and then into the upper 40s during Trick-or-Treat hours. And there's no rain expected!

WCPO Halloween Forecast

The weekend will be partly cloudy, dry and a little cool for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid-50s both days.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Wet travel

Low: 46

THURSDAY

Showers continue

Overcast and breezy

High: 51

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 40

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========