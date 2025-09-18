It's still hot! When rain returns with lower temperatures

There's no doubt about it, it's hot outside. The one element that continues to help us out is the lower humidity, so it doesn't feel sticky outside in this above-average warmth.

While heat is going to be the story for a few more days, the big stories coming up will be the return of rain chances and a drop in temperatures. But it's a slow process!

Temperatures start in the low 60s this morning and warm to 88 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. You won't notice humidity yet again.

Friday is also mostly sunny and hot with a high temperature of 89. By the time we get into the evening hours for Friday night football or the Reds game, temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

WCPO Friday evening forecast

Heat will still be a big element of our weekend forecast. Saturday will top out around 88, and Sunday is at 87. But you'll also notice more clouds returning over this weekend too. This is moisture attempting to return to our region. You really won't notice that it feels more humid outside, though. By Sunday afternoon, isolated showers also become a possibility.

WCPO Oktoberfest Weekend outlook

WCPO Sunday rain chance

Low pressure will develop to our northwest next week. This is going to yield more clouds, isolated showers and storms and more noticeable humidity in the air. We should see rain chances through potentially Thursday's forecast! It's not a guaranteed soaking but at least it's a 30-40% chance at times. Temperatures will also be lower next week, topping out near 80 by midweek.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry and hot

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot

High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 64

