It's going to be HOW cold today?

It's the first day of May but it's going to feel more like the start of March! Temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s later this afternoon. Normal for early May is closer to 71 degrees.

The sky will be overcast for the day as low pressure spins off to the northeast. This system will not only pull clouds into the region, we'll see showers being pulled into the area. Rain chances are isolated and light for the morning hours. Then after noon, scattered showers will dot the radar. By the evening drive, rain should be more widespread north/northeast of the Ohio River with spotty showers elsewhere. This combo of clouds and rain makes it hard to warm today. Also, it's going to be breezy. Winds are expected from the west at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Rain chances drop overnight as we cool to 42 degrees.

This same area of low pressure will still influence the Tri-State on Tuesday. It will be another cloudy and cool day with a high of 52 degrees. And again, we'll see some rain, but not as much as what will fall on Monday. Scattered showers are possible and winds will be in from the west at 10 mph.

Temperatures slowly rebound this week. We'll warm to 59 on Wednesday and 65 on Thursday. Friday finally warms to the upper 60s, closer to where we should be this time of year.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Isolated showers

Low: 42

MONDAY

Scattered showers likely

Breezy west wind

High: 49

MONDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Slight rain chance

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty, light rain

High: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 37

