It's about to be HOW cold??

There is a summer-like feeling in the air again today but the big thing to remember is: colder air is coming soon!

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 50s this morning under a clear sky. We could yet again see some river valley fog. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s by noon and then top out between 85 to 87 this afternoon. The sky stays sunny and you'll also notice that it's a little sticky outside.

Clouds will roll in during the day on Wednesday, giving us a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures still climb to 86 for an above average day. And again, it's going to feel a little sticky outside.

Rain is back on Thursday as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. It looks like our best rain chances come in for the evening hours and overnight. But I can't rule out a stray shower earlier in the afternoon. This cold front will have a HUGE impact on temperatures.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers and a high of 72.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and much colder. We'll start the day at 48 and only warm to 60. With a breezy northwest wind, it's going to be a day to bust out pants and long sleeves!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

River valley fog

Low: 56

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Warm

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Warm

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Clouds increase

Turning mostly cloudy

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 64

